Searches grew by more than 280% from August 16 to September 12; interest in “electoral donation” also increased

Searches for “Electoral Fund” node Google have almost quadrupled in Brazil since the start of the 2024 election campaign. They represent an increase of more than 280%.

The data is from Google Trends and represent research from August 16 to Thursday (September 12) compared to the previous 28 days.

Searches for ““electoral donation” more than tripled in the same period. They rose by more than 210%.

Here are the 10 most searched questions related to the electoral fund since the beginning of the campaign:

What is the Electoral Fund?

How much does a councilor earn from the Electoral Fund?

What is the value of the Electoral Fund?

When will the Electoral Fund resources arrive?

How does the Electoral Fund work?

Is the Electoral Fund wrong?

What tax pays the Electoral Fund?

What can the Electoral Fund be spent on?

How much does a mayor receive from the Electoral Fund?

Where does the Electoral Fund come from?

Google highlights that searches on the search engine do not indicate voting intentions.

Electoral fund

The FEFC (Special Campaign Financing Fund) was approved by the National Congress in 2017 to compensate for the end of electoral financing by legal entities (companies), decided by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in 2015, which prohibited this type of donation to political campaigns.

Since then, electoral campaigns in the country have been mostly financed with public resources.

Division

The total resources distributed by the Electoral Fund are defined by LOA (Annual Budget Law) and transferred by the National Treasury to the TSE, which is responsible for transferring the amounts to the national directories of political parties.

According to the Law No. 13,487 of 2017FEFC resources are distributed according to the following criteria:

2% equally among all parties;

35% divided among those who have at least one representative in the Chamber of Deputies, in proportion to the percentage of votes obtained in the last general election for the Chamber;

48% divided between the acronyms, in proportion to the number of representatives in the Chamber, considering the party names of the incumbents; and

15% divided between the parties, in proportion to the number of representatives in the Federal Senate, based on the party names of the incumbents.

