BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Google Cloud has accused Microsoft of anti-competitive practices in the cloud computing market and criticized the company’s looming deals with several vendors in Europe, saying it did not address broader concerns about licensing terms.

In Google Cloud’s first public comments on Microsoft and its European deals, vice president Amit Zavery told Reuters the company has been taking the issue to antitrust agencies and urged competition regulators in the European Union to look more closely at the subject.

In response, Microsoft cited a comment from May of last year in which its chairman, Brad Smith, said that the company “has a healthy second position in the cloud computing market”, with just over 20% of the global market.

“We are committed to Europe’s cloud computing community and its success,” a Microsoft spokesman said on Thursday.

The cloud computing market is led by Amazon, followed by Microsoft and Google.

Microsoft has offered to change its practices in the marketplace in a deal with some smaller rivals who will in turn drop antitrust claims against the company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The strategy will avoid an EU investigation.

“Microsoft definitely has a very anti-competitive stance on the cloud. They’re leveraging a lot of their dominance in the business within the enterprise as well as Office 365 and on Windows, tying in Azure and the rest of the cloud services and making it difficult for customers to choose,” said Zavery.

“When we talk to many of our customers, they find that many of these service bundling practices, as well as the way they create pricing and licensing constraints, make it difficult for them to choose other service providers,” he added.

The European Commission did not comment on the matter.

Zavery dismissed the suggestion that the issue was due to a dispute between Google and Microsoft.

“The question is not about Google. I want to make this very clear. It’s about the cloud. The premise with cloud computing is to have an open and flexible way to deploy your software and give customers more options so they can run their software anywhere they choose in a much easier way.”