Something we are accustomed to today is practically using passwords for every account we create on the Internet, whether from a blog to leave comments or even our way of accessing our profile. amazon to buy. However, it seems that some companies want to leave these methods behind, and Google has taken the initiative to carry out this particular plan.

Through its official blogs, the company has mentioned that the default method to access the account Google will be the one of the passkeys, which normally reach the user’s cell phone number and then have free passage. They have been established for a few months, but it seems that they are being sought as the only option, making this a somewhat safer practice against hackers.

In addition to the numbers that reach the smartphone, the user can use their fingerprint or facial recognition, which have already tried to be perfected, since there have been times in which the user is not identified even though they are the owner of the account. . In fact, the company itself mentions that it is a most effective method and avoids having to memorize the password in a world full of them.

It is worth mentioning that for those who still maintain traditional access to the account, they can still use their password and even deactivate the option that insistently suggests using the happy ones. passkeys. That means that it will take some time for them to become mandatory, unless the technology reaches a point where everything is practically done with the cell phone, a future that may not be that far away.

Via: Google

Editor’s note: I’m glad that traditional methods are here, because you don’t know what the hell is going to happen to a cell phone out of nowhere, because if it’s lost there’s no way to get in as quickly as fingerprints and other issues. Of course, it would not be surprising if they later changed it to a single method.