Google has the solution for all of us who are tired of so many passwords and confirmation codes. The company launched its new technology of “passkey” on Thursday as an easier and more secure way for users to sign in to their accounts.

The passkeys They are designed to completely replace passwords and create a new way to authenticate your account login identity. They allow users to sign in to apps and websites the same way they unlock their smartphone: with a fingerprint ID, face scan, or PIN number.

Google designed the feature to be compatible on a wide variety of devices, including iPhones, Macscomputers with windows and cell phones Android.

Google said that the passkeys they are a more secure alternative to traditional passwords, like the infamous “password” and its twin “password123”. Honestly, people tend to choose passwords that they can easily remember, like birthdays and pet names. Those simple passwords are also easier to crack. And good luck remembering those suggested passwords that are a jumble of letters, numbers, and characters.

You may be thinking, “I’ll just change my password again when I can’t remember it,” but cybersecurity experts advise against doing this. Microsoft said last year that password changes lead users to select passwords that are more predictable and easier to crack.

Google says that passwords are also prone to security breaches and data leaks. A new annual report from Trend Micro, the world leader in cybersecurity, showed that there were a record 146 million cyberthreats in 2022, an increase of 55% over the previous year. The report shows that cybercriminals are also becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, which means your “unique” password may not be so secure after all.

To start configuring the passkeys, you must first enable them from your Google account. Then you can go to this link and start configuring your new login form.

From that moment on, Google It will no longer require you to use a password or two-step verification to access your account, just your email.

The company says that administrators of Google Workspace soon you will have the option to enable the passkeys for your end users during login.

Via: KSHB

Author’s note: Sounds a bit like Apple’s Face ID to me, which I greatly appreciate for accessing applications, too bad the pandemic made it difficult to use this method for a while. It’s good that we have more and more safe options.