New privacy features coming to Chrome. In fact, Google has released Privacy Sandbox, a set of technologies to move user tracking from third-party cookies to the browser.

The initiative, which began in 2019, aims to replace third-party cookies, i.e. cookies generated by domains that are not the one you are visiting, used for tracking user preferences and generating advertisements.

Advertising is one of the most thriving markets among those linked to digital. In 2023, digital advertising as a whole – that is, all the advertising that circulates online – has a value of approximately 624 billion dollars. And it could exceed 800 billion by 2027.