The Covid-19 pandemic it led tech companies to send employees home to work and thus settle the score. At least that’s how it happened with Google, what save $ 1 billion in the year, according to a recent projection.

Calculations estimate that the Mountain View (California) giant saved $ 268 million in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Only in travel expenses, for example, made cuts of $ 371 million, and spending on free meals for those who work on its campus regularly has also been cut dramatically.

Although, of course, the expenses in their own offices directly affect this cost reduction, the greatest impact was focused on the budget dedicated to promotions and advertising of the company, which $ 1.4 billion fell in 2020 when pausing or postponing campaigns.

Goodbye to travel and fall in publicity

The CEO of Google, the Indian Sundar Pichai. Photo: DPA

Although this recipe includes significant trimmings, teleworking benefited the company financially, thus avoiding all the expenses associated with business trips.

This saving is common to an entire sector that was paralyzed by the pandemic, and from the face-to-face events they mutated to the model whose traditional technology events began to take place virtually.

Google actually makes up for the savings hiring thousands of new employees. Accounts go out, no doubt, and revenue increased 34% in the first quarter of the year.

Despite these savings, Google recognizes that its intention is that its employees go back to work in their offices soon. CFO Ruth Porat indicated to investors that a hybrid model was being considered with slightly less heavily used offices than before.

Inauguration in Argentina

The company Google Argentina will inaugurate a new engineering and services center in the country to provide support to local and global clients, and help them operate in the cloud and contribute to the growth of the digital ecosystem.

To do this, it will hire local talent to fill new positions in its Engineering and Services Center, which will provide support for the implementation of Data Center migration solutions, Big Data, Analytics and AI (artificial intelligence).

Present in the country for more than 14 years, since 2019 -in line with the company’s global strategy- Google promoted the growth of the Google Cloud team to accompany local companies and help them in their digital transformation process.

This announcement “reinforces Google’s commitment to the country and expands its local presence, while contributing to the development of the digital ecosystem,” the company explained in a statement.

“When we talk about expand business in the cloud We are not referring simply to making use of this technology, but also to invigorating and growing the ecosystem and generating new employment opportunities, “said Eduardo López, president of Google Cloud Latin America.

According to López, “Argentina is a relevant market for the growth of the Cloud business; local talent, added to the overlap of the time zone with several critical markets for the business, means that the country has the perfect conditions to provide support to our clients not only locally but also globally. “

“On Google cloud We want to be an ally of Argentine companies to accelerate their digital capabilities and thus contribute to the economic recovery ,? said Rodrigo Ponce, general manager of Google Cloud Argentina and Uruguay.

Google Cloud also plans invest in new educational programs in alliance with more than 50 Latin American universities, to incorporate relevant content on emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, into the study plans of Engineering careers, to reduce the knowledge gap in cloud technology and generate more career opportunities in the IT sector.

Under the leadership of Santiago Souza, the new Google Cloud Engineering and Services Center will hire different roles and positions aimed at leading cloud implementation and adoption projects.

