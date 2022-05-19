Google Russia bankrupt, Putin authorities seize bank account. But Big Tech will continue to provide free services

Google Russia declares bankruptcy. There Russian branch of the Big Tech giant has announced that it is going to fail. The company closes its offices in Russia and its own Bank account it’s already been kidnapped by the authorities. “The seizure of a bank account of Google Russia made it impossible for our Russian office to function, including the maintenance of employees and wages in Russia, the payment of suppliers And contractors and the fulfillment of others financial obligations“, said the spokesperson for Google quoted by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN.

Google Russia bankrupt, but will continue to provide its free services

Despite the bankruptcy, Google has promised that it will continue to provide Russian users with the opportunity to use its free services: the search online, YouTube, Gmail, Maps And Google Play. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put many companies under pressure. On April 21 a Moscow court fined Google for 11 million rubles (over 126 thousand euros at the exchange rate at the time) for not having removed Prohibited War Content. The company has never paid this fine, resulting in a further increase in the amount for the arrears.

These delays led the Russian authorities to proceed with the closure of the accounts, after a first previous seizure worth 1 billion rubles. The total freezing of the accounts has concretized the decision of Google to declare the bankruptcy.

