On December 7, Google shared the themes and trends of 2022, among which it highlighted the most searched for this year, and as expected, there was an anime that surpassed all.

That is the case of Chainsaw Man, which from January 1 to November 24 was the most popular animation. It should be noted that these results are with respect to Japan. This well-known search engine still needs to share details about it.

As for movies, two were the ones that captured the attention in 2022 through Google. The first was Suzume no Tojimariby director Makoto Shinkai, and the second One Piece FILM: REDby Toei Animation.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man adapts Makima’s violent scene from the manga to the anime.

In a certain way they were expected results because they are films that stood out a lot and attracted attention in the country of the Rising Sun. In this nation, animated films compete without problem with those that are live action.

Font: TOHO animation.

Chainsaw Man It not only stood out on its own as the most searched anime of 2022 on Google; also for its opening theme, KICK BACK. This was the most searched song of the year by Japanese music lovers.

Mixed Nutscorresponding to SPY x FAMILYwas in fifth position, while new genesis of One Piece FILM: RED in the sixth. The music of the anime is undoubtedly very popular and more among the Japanese.

What were the most googled anime in 2022 in Japan?

Google shared The top 10 most searched anime in Japan and the positions were as follows:

01. Chainsaw Man

02. SPY x FAMILY

03. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

04. Lycoris Recoil

05. urusei yatsura

06. My Dress Up Darling

07. Ya Boy Kongming!

08. Bocchi the Rock!

09. call of the night

10. Tomodachi Game

Font: Toei Animation.

Regarding the most searched for tapes in 2022 on Google, it should be noted that not only those produced in Japan but also foreign ones are taken into account. The places were as follows:

01. Suzume no Tojimari

02. One Piece FILM: RED

03. shin ultraman

04. Top Gun Maverick

05. Jurassic World Dominion

06. The Last Ten Years

07. Spider-Man: No Way Home

08. The Confidence Man JP – Episode of the Hero

09. drive my car

10. karada sagashi

If we take into account the influence of anime in Japan in 2022, it is to be imagined that the most searched for next year on Google will follow a similar pattern. However, there will be other series that stand out.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.