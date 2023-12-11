There are multiple ways to identify how popular a game is. In this way, Google has shared the list of the 10 most searched games throughout 2023, and on this occasion it was Hogwarts Legacy the one who gained the public's attention, This despite all the controversies that surrounded this delivery.

Let us remember that Hogwarts Legacy became the best-selling game of the first half of the year in Europe, and thanks to the launches of the PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions, this installment continued to sell throughout 2023. In this way, Warner Bros. revealed that, by May, this title had already exceeded 15 million of units sold worldwide. This is the complete list from Google:

-Hogwarts Legacy

-The Last of Us

-Connections

-Battlegrounds Mobile India

-Starfield

-Baldur's Gate 3

-スイカゲーム (Suika Game)

-Devil IV

-Atomic Heart

-Sons of the Forest

Let us remember that at the beginning of the year the series of The Last of Us to HBOso Naughty Dog's work had a new air of popularity. Connectionsfor its part, is a New York Times game, and considering that last year Wordle was the most searched game on Google, it makes sense that the company's next work is on this list.

It is important to mention that Google list is focused on searches on your serverand they do not represent how successful a game was in sales, although this is a factor, but rather it gives us an idea about the trends we saw throughout this year. On related topics, Google puts an end to ad blockers. Likewise, Google launches its new artificial intelligence.

Editor's Note:

This list is something completely unexpected. Yes ok Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us are choices that anyone can expect, things like Battlegrounds Mobile India and –スイカ ゲーム (Suika Game) They make clear the reach that Asian mobile games have globally.

Via: VGC