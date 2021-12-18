Google decided to phase out the Internet Explorer toolbar after 21 years. The American giant, however, has not made any official announcements about the end of the service.

Despite being well-known by Internet Explorer users, the demise of this tool in the native Windows browser is something that makes some sense, as Google owns Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world today.

+Google Searches: Formula 1 hits record searches in December

Google Toolbar was created in 2000 and was used as an extension to Internet Explorer, with quick search option. This option even helped Google to popularize and become what it is today.

As Internet Explorer was more mechanical, and required a search for the website’s full address in the web bar, Google’s toolbar was a facilitator for anyone browsing. Today, in Google Chrome, just throw a word in the web address field to find what you want, or the website you want.

Other features were also essential to make this tool successful, such as blocking pop-ups, spell checking, autocompletion and the translation shortcut.

The tool was already somewhat abandoned by Google in Internet Explorer, since Chrome, which appeared in 2008, became much more used by internet users. The last Google Toolbar update was made in 2014.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?