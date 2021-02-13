Unlike other web browsers, Chrome puts limit to the number of tabs you can open in the same window, and it does so for good reason: the method it uses to view these tabs is tremendously deficient, and it is based on progressively reducing the size of them, until a line is barely visible for each tab that is open.

The vast majority of browser users will not mind this limit, since they will never open so many tabs at the same time. There are many other users who, however, do, and that is when Chrome stops being that first-class tool to become a burden with which it is impossible to work. What is the best solution to this problem? At Google they have been mulling over the issue for years, without raising anything in particular.

Because experiments of all kinds have been proposed. Some time ago, for example, they tested the possibility of adopting the “scrolling tab” system that Firefox uses, the most logical by all means since it allows you to open tabs without end -until the machine’s resources say enough- without completely reducing its size, hiding the extra tabs on both sides of the bar and keeping the visibility of those that remain in the center.

A picture is worth a thousand words:

Thus, while in Chrome, once many tabs have been opened these are indistinguishable from each other and there comes the point that they cannot be opened any more, in Firefox there is no such limit, and allows you to scroll through the hidden either with the buttons on either side of the tab bar, or with the mouse wheel. This was, therefore, the logical method to use… But they didn’t see it that way on Google.

Now they return to the load with new experiments, which could end up being materialized in characteristics of the browser, according to their developers. In addition, with this experiment they resume the path of the aforementioned “scrollable tabs”, without a doubt the most positive aspect of it, although it is not reduced to it.

As they count in gHacks, Google is testing different ways to reduce the size of the eyelashes as they are opened and the space in the bar is consumed: from keeping the size unchanged to progressively reducing it, but not to the current indistinguishable lines, but to the size of the site’s favicon. And from there, to hide the surplus and scroll through it as in Firefox, using the buttons or the mouse wheel.

Another image explains it better:

It remains to be seen if they carry out the experiment and finally Chrome users can enjoy an experience at the level of the most demanding users, because it is clear that the recent incorporation of groups of tabs is very little, no longer in comparison with what browsers like Vivaldi can offer, but to the needs of tab ‘hoarders’, that there are and they will not stop being so because Chrome can not handle it.

If you are interested in trying it, gHacks explains how to activate the shift option, but at the moment it is only possible to do it in the Canary version of Chrome, very unstable and not recommended for daily use. When we know more about this matter, we will tell you.