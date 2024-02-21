Germany (dpa)

Google, the technology giant, resorted to the German Federal Court yesterday, to try to protect its business secrets after the German Competition and Antitrust Office said that it must disclose its practices to two competitors.

The office is conducting an investigation into whether Google is exploiting its market power with regard to information and entertainment systems in vehicles, and the office now wants to share part of its investigations with the company “TomTom”, which specializes in the satellite Internet browsing service and the voice assistance provider “Sirence”, to find out what… If both companies believe there are competition concerns.

A representative of the Office for the Protection of Competition and Antimonopoly told the court in Karlsruhe that competitors know the market better and are in a better position to judge the standards related to this issue. However, Google’s lawyer confirmed that the office went too far and that the two companies do not need the exact details to form an idea, but only a general vision. It is not yet clear whether the court will announce a decision.