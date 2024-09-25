AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/25/2024 – 11:01

Google has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Microsoft, accusing it of anti-competitive practices in cloud computing, the American group announced on Wednesday (25).

“We believe this regulatory action is the only way to end Microsoft’s lock-in, provide choice to customers and create a level playing field for competitors,” Amit Zavery, general manager and vice president of Google Cloud Platform, said at a news conference.

“Microsoft’s software licensing terms prevent (…) the transfer of current workloads from Azure [plataforma de nuvem da Microsoft] for competing clouds,” Google explained in a statement.

Companies that have Microsoft’s Windows Server operating system and want to run it on another cloud platform, such as Google Cloud or AWS (Amazon’s service), face exorbitant costs, which can increase by up to 400%, in addition to “limitations on security patches”, denounced Google, which filed the lawsuit on Tuesday night.

According to the American giant, Microsoft began to implement increasingly severe restrictions on the use of its software from 2019 onwards, establishing multiple “interoperability barriers”.

– Under the radar of Brussels –

The European Commission, which has already sanctioned Microsoft several times for anti-competitive practices, also opened an investigation in July 2023 against the multinational, suspecting that it abused its dominant position in software to favor the growth of its Teams communication tool over its competitors.

This procedure forced the company founded by Bill Gates to announce last year the separation of its Teams videoconferencing application from the ‘Office’ suite, which contains the Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook programs, first in Europe and then throughout the world.

However, these announcements did not convince Brussels. The Commission considered in June that these changes were “insufficient to address its concerns and that further changes in Microsoft’s behaviour are necessary to restore competition”.

Microsoft has promised to continue dialogue with Brussels, and hopes to avoid a heavy fine, like the one it received in 2013, of 561 million euros (around 1.8 billion reais at the exchange rate at the time), for the imposition of its Internet Explorer browser.

Google, which expects the European Commission’s response to its lawsuit to be “swift”, is also regularly under Brussels’ radar on competition issues.

In September, the European Court upheld a 2.4 billion euro fine (14.63 billion reais at the current exchange rate) imposed on the group in 2017 for abusing its dominant position in the online search market, although a few days later the EU Court annulled a 1.5 billion euro fine (9.14 billion reais) imposed on Google for abusing its dominant position in online advertising.

In total, the California-based group, founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, has been fined more than 8 billion euros (48.7 billion reais) for various competition violations.