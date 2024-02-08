Bard's days are numbered. It was presented only a year ago hastily in response to the emergence of ChatGPT, from OpenAI, to offer an automatic conversational response alternative. But it was just a model fresh out of the google labs, where the system that aspires to be definitive has continued to be developed: Gemini. This Thursday, the multinational announced that Bard becomes Gemini and that it is available in the Web and in mobile applications with systems Android and also with iOS (Manzana). In a first stage, it only has an English version and it will be expanded to Asian languages ​​(first in Japanese and Korean) and, later, to Spanish. The paid versions will allow its use in common work tools such as documents or emails.

For years, Google has led the internet search market. But OpenAI turned the system around by developing an artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT, which no longer only provided websites that, more or less correctly, included information related to search. The new bot (an automated program with responses to specific instructions that imitates the human brain) was capable of summarizing and expressing its own solutions, a capacity that was introduced rapidly in all areas, from schoolwork to programming, from everyday queries. to industrial processes.

The threat of Google's hegemonic market led to a hasty response and Bard was presented a year ago with a birthmark of provisionality. This Thursday it was confirmed and the model now becomes Gemini. The new system aims to be not only a substitute for the search engine, but also, according to Sissie Hsiao, vice president of Google, “a true artificial intelligence assistant, conversational, multimodal and more useful than ever.”

The company's directive summarizes that the new application provides answers to written or oral questions and also interacts with images. It will become the phone's main assistant, which can be accessed through a new shortcut or by the well-known voice command (Hi Google) or by the terminal shortcuts. Conversations can be held and resumed from the same mobile phone or from the desktop computer.

“You can generate a title based on the photo you have taken or that you are reading an article and the app allows you to not only understand the article more deeply but also ask questions about it. Many Google Voice features will be available through the Gemini app, including setting timers, making calls, and controlling smart home devices,” explains Hsiao.

These applications will be available for Google users, but the time of the all free has come to an end and the company intends to monetize the most complete systems from the beginning. In this way, according to Sundar Pichai, head of the company, the version Gemini Advanced, which will be available by subscription, “is better able to reason, follow instructions, code, and collaborate creatively.” “For example,” she adds, “it can be your personal tutor and adapt to your learning style. Or they can be a creative partner and help you plan a content strategy or create a business plan.”

This advanced version, as announced during its presentation and Pichai now recalls, “uses a combination of 57 subjects, including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics, which test both knowledge and ability to Problem resolution”.

Gemini Advanced will be available through the new Google One AI Premium plan and, with the subscription, compatible with up to five users, it can be used with Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Meet. Includes technical support, professional image editing, recommendations, and early access to trial features. The initial offer in the United States means, for existing Premium subscribers, a fee of 10 dollars (9.28 euros) more per month.

The Duet AI version, more geared toward businesses and developers, will become Gemini for Google Workspace and Google Cloud. This last model has specific skills for process management, program development and protection against cyber attacks, according to the company.

ChatGPT 5

Google's business maneuver occurs in response to OpenAI's intention to launch the fifth version of ChatGPT this year, according to the company's head, Sam Altman, who has previewed some of its features in the bill gates podcast.

The bot aims to advance in precision, personalization and multimodal abilities, so the interaction will be with all types of text, numerical and audiovisual files, separately or together.

In this way, ChatGPT5 aims to offer a more fluid and natural conversation, with abilities to understand the user's context, provide more creative capabilities and gain security against possible malicious use.

To achieve this, the language models have been expanded for training and programmed to learn from interaction with users. Among its most common uses, the company anticipates that it will allow it to offer personalized care services, be incorporated as an educational or entertainment tool, and be incorporated into business management tasks.

