Google becomes more rigid about the information a user can be able to find on the internet; How many times have you ever received a call from an unknown number and found yourself typing it in the search bar? Well, this thing will no longer be possible; indeed, it would be better to say that you will be able to keep typing unknown numbers, but you may be very disappointed. In fact it has been announced the removal of sensitive data, such as personal address and telephone number, to all users opposed to the public procedure.

Indeed, this practice has already existed for some time, but only concerned users who had data that could represent a risk for multiple issues, such as identity theft or money. Now, however, the removal request has extended and there are already many people who are proceeding with the cancellation of their telephone numbers and personal addresses. A choice that, definitely, it made a large section of the population happy. Not just personal data, but also governmental, social security numbers, your current account number and many others, including your digital signatures.

Google aims to make the internet a better place

This procedure also includes pornographic deepfake videos and non-consensual intimate images that have been published voluntarily or involuntarily. In addition, they will also be blacked out all medical records of those who request it; for many, this is a big step towards personal privacy. The procedure for removing your data, however, is not as simple as you can imagine. It’s not enough to just click a little tick, but it’s something slightly more complex.

To request start the cancellation, you will have to provide Google with a complete and detailed list web addresses that could harm you, such as those that point to your personal data. Not only that, because within the list there must also be the search pages that lead to the following sites. Not an easy missioncertainly, but not impossible; after submitting the request, you will have to wait for acceptance which will be carried out after careful consideration.

Attention, because until an answer is given your data will remain unchanged and this will continue to happen even after acceptance. This means that, apart from the original site in which they were regularly inserted, all the others that violate privacy will be “demolished”. The site where they will need to remain visible must be declared in the removal application.