Paytm, the country’s largest digital payment and financial service app, has been removed from the Google Play Store. The main app of Paytm has been removed from Google Play Store, while other apps like Paytm for business, Paytm Mall, Paytm Money etc. are present.In its blog post, Google said, accusing Paytm of violating the rules, saying that we cannot give place to apps that host online cash games, gambling or betting. Paytm claims to win money through ‘PayTM First Games’.

Tech Crunch has reported in its report that the Internet search giant has taken this decision due to ‘frequent violations of company policies’ by Paytm. The report quoted the source as saying that Paytm has been deleted just one day before the start of the Indian Premier League.