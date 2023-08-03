For years, the files you downloaded appeared in a bar at the bottom of Chromebut Google is changing the desktop browser UI so that you now get a download tray instead.

After talking with the users, Google identified three issues with the old download bar:

“It took up valuable pixels at the bottom of the screen, reducing the area of ​​web content and being limited by screen width in how many files it could display at once.” “It wouldn’t go away automatically and only offered actions like pause/resume and open in folder from a fixed overflow menu.” “It was no longer modern, interactive, or consistent with the look and feel of other browser interfaces or the broader browser ecosystem.”

The first problem was especially annoying, especially on a laptop, causing me to quickly close the bar every time. As a result, Chrome for desktop is implementing what Google calls the download tray.

Appearing to the right of the address bar (Omnibox), Google believes the new location “helps create a clearer separation between the browser’s trusted user interface and web content.” You’ll get an animated ring to indicate progress and a small popup when something is complete, although this can be turned off by going to Settings > Downloads > “Show downloads when finished”.

Tapping it will bring you a list of “all your downloads from the last 24 hours in any browser window, not just the one where you originally downloaded a file.” The buttons let you open the folder a download is in, as well as pause/resume, cancel, and retry. You can still drag downloaded files to “another folder, program, or website.” “Show all downloads” appears at the bottom of the tray with chrome://downloads and “Downloads” in the overflow menu remain available.

Chrome is using this new download tray to provide better malware and virus warnings and context. For example, Google will signal when a dangerous download has been blocked.

For extension developers, it’s worth keeping in mind the changes to the extension APIs from chrome.downloads in case you need to update your extensions, specifically, setShelfEnabled has been replaced with setUiOptions, which allows you to show or hide the new downloads experience.

The new download tray Chrome is being implemented now for Mac, windows, linux and Chrome OS. Make sure your browser is fully up to date and it should be available in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Omnibox of Chrome in Android and iOS will show “Related to This Page” search suggestions on certain sites. If you’re on the New Tab page, opening the address bar will show popular searches, and Chrome now displays 10 (instead of six) suggestions as you enter a query. Lastly, the “Tap to Search” bar that appears at the bottom of the screen when you highlight something will now offer a “Related Search Reel”.

Via: 9to5Google

Editor’s note: The truth is that I have always hated how Chrome handles downloads, I hope they find an aesthetic and functional solution.