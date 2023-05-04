Google you will certainly know it and you will certainly also know very well the care and attention that the company puts into all its work, including the Play Store, which over the years has proven to be a safe place to download your favorite applications.

Unfortunately, however, controlling every single upload to perfection is difficult even for the big G, and sometimes some fraudulent apps slip under the radar. However, Google is constantly striving to improve the situation.

Google removes 1.443 million dangerous apps from the store

As you well know, over the years an almost frightening amount of applications have accumulated on the Play Store and when you proceed with the download of something it is always good to check the source and any reviews from users, perhaps avoiding unknown apps. In fact, even on the Google Store there is no shortage of scams and fraudulent software, even if the company is always mobilizing to improve the situation.

According to a new report from Mountain View, in fact, during the whole of last year Google eliminated 1.43 million apps because they were dangerous and contain viruses, generally malware, with the aim of monitoring the activities of the devices on which they were installed.

This is a truly enormous number that must also be added to all those apps that have instead been limited with regard to the request to access sensitive authorizations unnecessarily, which are over 500 thousand!

All these countermeasures taken by the company have overall blocked illicit transactions for more than 2 billion dollars, as well as obviously having protected its users from potential dangers. In short, the company has done an excellent job and we hope it will continue on the same path for a long time to come!