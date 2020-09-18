new Delhi: Google has removed the Paytm app from the Play Store. Google has removed from the Play Store citing a policy violation. Google said that it does not allow apps promoting sports betting and such apps will be removed from the Google Play Store.

After Google’s decision, Paytm tweeted, “Paytm Android App on Google’s Play Store is temporarily unavailable for new downloads or updates.” It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue your Paytm App as usual.

Google said in a blog post, “We do not allow online casinos or endorse any irregular gambling app that facilitates sports betting.” This includes apps that encourage customers to visit an external website that offers a chance to win money or cash prizes in sports by taking money. This is a violation of our policies.

Such apps are launched in large numbers before major sporting events like IPL in India. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin in the UAE from 19 September.