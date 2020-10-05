Recently Google removed Paytm from its Play Store. However, after 24 hours, the app started appearing on the Play Store again. But it seems that Paytm went through a lot on Google and now the company has launched its Mini App Store. Users have now got another app store option to download the app.

Will get benefit

Due to the higher distribution of Paytm, app developers and brands will also get the benefit of this mini app store. Paytm said that the Mini App Store will integrate open source technology such as HTML and JavaScript and will give access to 150 million active users of the Paytm app.

What did the company say

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder of Paytm has tweeted on the occasion of launching Mini App Store. The option of payment collection is also available with different marketing tools along with a developer dashboard for analytics in the Mini App Store.

When you take what we earn, you don’t grow together.

You grow at our cost.

Young co’s seek tax rebates & holidays from governments. And Google takes all this money spent by Indians on other Indian’s apps to offshores.

Depriving us of our capital investments, jobs & growth. https://t.co/SUEfZuefq1 – Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 5, 2020

There are many apps available

Many apps have been entered on Paytm’s Mini App Store. Currently, there are many more apps listed on the Paytm Mini App Store, such as 1MG, Netmeds, Decathlon. According to Paytm, developers can distribute apps on this platform at zero percent payment charge through Paytm Volt and UPI. By doing this with a credit card, the app developers will have to pay two percent.

