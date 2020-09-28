Google regularly removes malicious apps from the Play Store. Now the tech giant has removed 17 apps infected with Joker malware from the Google Play Store. Zscaler ThreatLabZ researchers detected the latest Joker malware apps. Let us know that these apps somehow find a way to be present on the Google Play store, while their monitoring is always on.These apps can be used for SMS, contact, device information and signup for Premium Wireless Application Protocol (WAP). Zscaler security researcher Viral Gandhi gave this information in a blog post.

These 17 apps have been downloaded about 1,20,000 times. Most of these are scanner apps. Apart from this, there are some messaging apps and photo editors. When Google was informed about these apps, the company removed these apps from the Play Store. Now these apps cannot be downloaded. But if these apps are not present in your phone, then you can uninstall them.



Learn about those 17 malware infected apps…

All Good PDF Scanner

Direct messenger

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Tangram App Lock

Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

Private SMS

Style Photo Collage

One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator

Meticulous scanner

Care message

Desire Translate

Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus

Part Message

Paper doc scanner

Blue scanner

Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF

Google is constantly working on filtering these malicious apps and these apps come under the unique category ‘Bread’. Despite Google’s efforts, the new variant of Joker malware was successful in bypassing the security of the Play Store. Earlier, Google had given information about malware and so far 1,700 infected apps have been removed. Let us know that earlier this year, infected apps with Joker malware have been removed many times.