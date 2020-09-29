Google today remembers the legendary actress and dancer Zohra Segal with its exclusive Doodle. In this doodle, Zohra Sehgal is shown dancing. Zohra was one of the few artists in the country who gained much recognition on the international stage. He was born on 27 April 1912 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.Zohra learned ballet dancing at a renowned school in Dresden, Germany. At that time, Zohra was around 20 years old. Zohra was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998 for her art. Apart from this, he was also awarded the Kalidas Award in the year 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2010.

It is also remembered for great acting

Apart from dancing, Zohra is also known for great acting. In late 1945, he joined the Indian People’s Theater Association for acting. Neecha Nagar is one of his best films. The film was released at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 1946 on the same day. The film was awarded the Palme d ‘Or, the festival’s highest honor.

Worked in British television show as well

In 1962, Zohra shifted to London. There he showcased his acting in British television classics such as Doctor Who and 1984’s The Jewel in the Crown. Zohra is remembered for his role in Bend it Like Beckham. Zohra left this world on 10 July 2014. He died in New Delhi.