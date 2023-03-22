Tool Bard is an answer to the artificial intelligences of OpenAI and Microsoft

Google released this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) access to the beta version of the tool bardtechnology based on LaMDA (Language Model For Dialogue Applications), Google’s artificial intelligence, for residents of the United States and United Kingdom. Gradually, the service will be made available in other countries and languages.

Just like OpenAI’s competitor ChatGPT –which is testing its new version, called GPT-4– Bard also seeks to offer the user a simple way to chat and get answers from a command.

In announcementGoogle said that the tool may contain flaws in its preliminary version and asked feedbacks users to improve it.

“We’re using human feedback and ratings to improve our systems, and we’ve also built in safeguards, like limiting the number of exchanges in a dialog, to try to keep interactions useful and on topic”said the company.

The new chatbot (conversation robot) big tech it will integrate the search engine and also the Gmail and Google Docs services. According to Google, the novelty “will increase productivity, speed up the generation of ideas and feed the curiosity of users”since Bard will base its answers on information obtained from the internet.

Another Google competitor, Bing, Microsoft’s search service, also incorporated the latest updates of the new GPT-4 on its platform. Now, it is possible to use images to instruct the search tool.