Brazil was off the list; company said that tool should arrive “soon” in the country

Google released on Wednesday (May 10, 2023) access to the tool bard –chatbot which operates through artificial intelligence – for 180 countries. The beta version of the feature was only available to US and UK users. Brazil was left out of the list. The company said that tool should arrive “shortly” Thethe country.

During the programmers conference big techGoogle said that the testing period was necessary to make improvements to the tool and improve the user experience.

“We launched Bard as a limited experiment and got a lot of feedback. Since then, we have been working to make a number of improvements.”the company said.

The updated version of Bart uses the new PaLM2 language model. Among the novelties is the improvement in the mathematical performance of the chatbotcontent export between Google platforms and the possibility of carrying out searches by photos.

“We are happy with this new version of Bard: with more modern language models, new capabilities and greater reach for people to collaborate even more with the product”, stated the big tech.

In addition, Google said it is working to make the tool capable of producing images with artificial intelligence in partnership with Adobe.

“In the coming months, we will be integrating Adobe Firefly with Bard so you can produce new images of your own imagination and then edit or add to designs in Adobe Express”, explained the company.

Bard is based on LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology, Google’s artificial intelligence, and was announced on February 6 for the big tech.

The tool is a response to OpenAI’s competitor ChatGPT. The feature seeks to offer the user a simple way to chat and get answers, based on information from the internet and user interactions.