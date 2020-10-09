Google has announced the roll out of 6 new features for Android smartphones. These new features will be released not only in the new version but also in smartphones running on the old Android version. New Android features have been introduced for Google Assistant, Duo, Phone app and other apps.First of all, Google Assistant, now users can also use it to search or open apps on their smartphone. You can directly give the command by saying ‘Hey Google, check the news on Twitter’ or ‘Hey Google, find Motivation Mix on Spotify’. These commands can also be customized by creating shortcuts. Google has also partnered with companies such as Spotify, Etsy, Discord and Walmart. You can use this feature of Google Assistant in your Android phone now.

Google has enabled the screen sharing option in its video calling app Duo. That is, during video call from Duo, you can share your phone screen. Google has also added automatic captions to video messages, especially for those who have difficulty hearing and who cannot hear audio at that time.

Google announced last month that now its phone app will put a check on those making spam calls. The caller will tell the user in the app who is calling and why. Now Google has released this feature in devices running on Android 9 and above. Those who do not have Google phone app can download it from Play Store.

A new feature ‘Sound Notifications’ has been released in Android phones which sends necessary and alarming noises around you as an alert. Sound notifications will send flash, vibrate and push notifications when a fire alarm, door knocking, household appliances beep. It can also be setup on a smartwatch running on Wear OS and is available with the Live Transcribe app.

People experiencing age-related and cognitive disabilities can talk through short sentences through Google’s Action Blocks app. Action Blocks has been updated with thousands of communication symbols from Tobii Dynavox. Google has also added support in this app for Japanese, French, German and Italian languages.

Google TV was introduced with the new Chromecast. Google is rebranding its Play Movies & TV to Google TV and the app is currently available for Android phones in the US. Google has also updated the UI with recommandations for shows of movies, streaming apps.