Google rejected on Tuesday (10) a lawsuit brought by the Match group, which owns Tinder, for the monopoly of its app store, and responded that it is a “interest” campaign, which puts money above the safety of the user. user.

Google’s response comes a day after the complaint filed by the dating app in a federal court in San Francisco, in which it accuses the company of abusing its dominant position in the Play Store, a digital content store for smartphones running Android.

“This is just the continuation of a campaign of interests by the Match group to avoid paying for the significant value it receives from the mobile platforms where it has built its business,” a Google spokesperson told AFP.

The litigation comes as part of a battle waged by Match, Epic Games and other software makers to force Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and Apple to loosen control in their respective app stores.

Google changed the rules on its Play Store platform to require app makers to use its own payment system, from which it captures up to 30% of transactions, according to a court filing. It also said it would remove apps from the Match group if they didn’t follow the new rule, according to the plaintiffs’ group, a move it describes as a “death sentence.”

“This is a case of strategic market manipulation, broken promises and abuse of power,” criticized Match. Google responded that Match is free to make its apps publicly available anywhere else, including on its own website.

While the App Store is the only gateway to content on Apple’s mobile devices, users of Android smartphones and tablets can download apps at their own risk from sources other than Google’s Play Store.

Despite having other options, Match claims that users access content through the Play Store in 90% of cases.