Today a most important event occurred in the world, and that was precisely the eclipse phenomenon that in Mexico It passed shortly before noon, covering very specific areas of the territories, since in certain states it was complete, obscuring the entire sun, but in other places it was more partial. However, there is something very curious within everything, since as soon as the phenomenon happened, many searches have been registered with a specific term that clearly alludes to such a spectacular event.

Those who spent too much time watching the spectacle in the sky quickly took to the internet to find out what happened after the eclipse. Specifically, search terms such as “sore eyes”, “my eyes hurt, and why do my eyes hurt” with a significant increase. This is as a result of having turned to this event without some type of adequate protection or that they have directly decided to turn their gaze without anything placed between their pupils and the object to be focused on with them.

Here is the definition of the phenomenon that was seen today in many parts of the world:

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking sunlight and creating a complete or partial darkening of the sky during the day. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon's shadow is cast onto the Earth's surface, creating an area called the “zone of totality” where the Sun appears to be completely blocked. During a total solar eclipse, interesting phenomena can be observed, such as the solar corona, which is the outer atmosphere of the Sun, visible only during a total eclipse. The solar corona is much fainter than direct sunlight and generally cannot be seen due to the Sun's brightness. Total solar eclipses are relatively rare events and can only be observed from certain areas of Earth. Most of the time, only a narrow strip of the Earth's surface experiences a total solar eclipse, while other regions may see a partial eclipse, where only part of the solar disk is covered by the Moon.

It is worth mentioning that it is always necessary to use special glasses or another type of protection, as there would be consequences such as pain in the eyes and even the possible loss of complete vision.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It is evident that almost no one wanted to wear the glasses for conservative reasons, but it is possible that in the long run it will cost them more. I hope it is limited to giving drops or something like that, and not an emergency operation.