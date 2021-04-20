The Internet platform “Google Art and Culture” included borscht in the list of “10 dishes that influenced Russian cuisine.” It is noted that project American corporation was created with the support of the Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism).

“The history of borscht goes back centuries, but in the twentieth century this hearty soup became the main dish of cafes in several countries, including Russia,” the project says.

The article on soup also indicates that there are several recipes, including Ukrainian borscht (with grated bacon and garlic) and Moscow-style borscht (with different types of meat). At the same time, over time, the name borscht became collective for soups with a sour taste.

Previously, streamer and writer Sasha Gray, who starred in porn in the past, was hounded for publishing a video of cooking rich borscht. In the comments, people demanded that she admit that the homeland of the dish is Ukraine. Gray mentioned this at the beginning of the video: she explained that borscht is a Ukrainian dish and that this soup is popular both in Ukraine and in Russia. The Russians commented positively on Gray’s culinary talent and her choice of soup.