Google ready to fire

For now it’s just a rumor, reported by the New York Times. But, as far as we know, Googleor better Alphabet – that is, the holding company that holds the shares of the Mountain View giant – would be ready to reduce the workforce. Currently it is 174,014, at the end of the second quarter 2022, up 20.8% from the previous year. But the drop in turnover by 27%, or to 13.9 billion, worries Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google who has been at the helm of the company for some time. The two founders, Stergej Brin and Larry Page, they have lost almost 80 billion dollars of their personal fortune in one year, and the entire tech sector is in crisis. Google seemed immune to the difficulties plaguing the Silicon Valley and the tech world but, evidently, they take no prisoners. Thus, the tale of the gentle giant, with the intelligent algorithm capable of predicting users’ tastes and preferences, slows down a bit. He doesn’t have feet of clay yet, that one doesn’t. mPerhaps he should start reflecting on the world that will be.



