The American-based technology company Google has reached a $93 million settlement with the US state of California, resolving allegations that the company used user location data without granting permission, in violation of California consumer protection laws.

The settlement comes on the heels of a years-long California Department of Justice investigation that found the tech giant deceived users by storing, collecting and using their location data to advertise and profile consumers without consent, according to a press release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Our investigations revealed that Google was telling its users one thing – that it would no longer track their location, once they opted out – but it does the opposite and continues to track its users’ movements for its own commercial gain,” Bonta said in the statement.

This is unacceptable. We hold Google responsible for the settlement reached today.” A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The settlement comes after Google reached settlements with 40 other countries last year, worth $391.5 million, regarding Website Tracking Practices.