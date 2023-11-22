It’s no secret that no one likes ads. However, this is something necessary today, since thanks to advertising, multiple sites manage to raise income to stay on their feet. One of these companies is Googlewhich thinks substantially modify the way its ad-blocking extensions work next year.

According to Ars Technica, Manifest V3, the new way in which extensions for Google Chrome work, will be available in June 2024. With this, Software capable of blocking ads on sites like YouTube will be substantially restricted, to the extent that many users are not happy with this address. This is what the company commented on the matter:

“We expect it to take at least a month to observe and stabilize the changes in the pre-stable version before expanding the release to the Chrome stable channel, where it will also be gradually rolled out over time. The exact time may vary depending on the data collected and during this time we will keep you informed of our progress.”

Google will add a completely arbitrary limit on the number of “rules” which may include content filtering plugins, which are necessary to keep up with the almost endless ad serving sites out there.

The company originally opted for a completely overwhelming limit of five thousand rules, and after widespread outrage during its first attempt to push Manifest V3, the company updated the filtering to a “more generous” limit of 30 thousand rules. uBlock Origin has over 300 thousand filtering rules that you can enable, and you can also import additional block lists and make that number skyrocket.

Along with this, Google has pointed out that by limiting extensions, the browser can have fewer resources and Google can protect your privacy from extension developers. However, with more limited tools, you run the risk of being more exposed to the rest of the Internet, and a big part of the privacy-invading Internet is Google. The Electronic Frontier Foundation rated Google’s description of Manifest V3 as “misleading and threatening” and said it is “doubtful Mv3 will do much for security.”

Considering that Manifest V3 will be available in the summer of next year, it will be interesting to see how various companies and the public prepare for the exodus that we will see in Chrome extensions. On related topics, Google contributes more to Mexico’s economy than its government. Likewise, millions of Google accounts will be deleted.

Editor’s Note:

This is a complicated topic. On the one hand, sites like YouTube need ads to survive and generate income for content creators. However, it is also true that advertising has become extremely aggressive in recent years. There is no clear solution that will satisfy everyone, and I doubt there is.

Via: Ars Technica