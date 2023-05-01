Google has proposed creating an “innovation fund for journalism” as an alternative to the journalistic remuneration model provided for in the Fake News Bill, which is being processed on an urgent basis in the Chamber of Deputies. The company believes that the current proposal could be harmful to journalistic production in the country, as it discourages innovation and makes it difficult to combat misinformation produced by “alleged journalistic sources”.

The most recent text circulating in Congress has an impact on the business model of both big techs, as the companies that manage social networks are called, as well as journalistic vehicles and checking agencies. One of the pillars of the project obliges platforms to remunerate journalistic companies for the news content used by providers, an unprecedented fact in the country.

guidelines

The Fake News Bill also provides for new guidelines for social networks in relation to children and adolescents, broadcasting news, dissemination of false content and promotion of electoral propaganda and political content.

Google claims to share the objective of combating disinformation, but considers that the current text under debate puts investments to strengthen journalism in this process at risk, as it creates “unprecedented obligations for platforms”.

Access

“The proposal puts a price on links in search engines and news aggregators, directly impacting their ability to find and freely access pages on the Internet,” the company wrote in a note. Google believes that the current text of the project disregards the exchange of value between platforms and news vehicles and removes the incentive for new investments.

The company proposes that the project “recognize the existing investment in the Brazilian news ecosystem” and encourage innovation models that support journalism through products, programs and content licensing. “Without explicit recognition, there will be little incentive for these partnership efforts to continue.”

One of the strategies presented by the company would be the creation of an innovation fund for journalism, managed independently, also supported by technology companies. According to the note, the company believes that the current proposed model favors only some vehicles or specific groups.

As shown the Estadão, different groups of information checkers point out that there is no confirmation that a regulation is capable of reducing misinformation. The lack of definition criteria in the bill about what would be “professional journalism”, able to receive remuneration from platforms, is another point raised by the group, since agencies are also a form of journalistic production.

On the other hand, a coalition formed by 11 entities representing the country’s communication sector and journalistic organizations came out in defense of the Fake News PL over the past month. In the assessment of the associations, the proposal is a way of valuing journalism “as an antidote to the dramatic effects of misinformation and hate speech on the internet”.

Under the rapporteurship of Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), the proposal under discussion has been called the “Censorship Bill” by the opposition to the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. While some approve of the idea of ​​new guidelines for social networks under the justification of controlling “critical content” and fake news, others claim that it is about censorship and the end of “individual freedom”.

‘Diversionism’

To the Estadão, the deputy said that Google’s suggestion “seems like diversion, given the possibility of voting on the right to remuneration for journalistic content”. The parliamentarian again defended the remuneration of journalistic content indexed in search platforms and used in social networks. “Fixing in the law is better. It will not depend on the goodwill of Google.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.