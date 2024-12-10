Can we imagine a world where the most complex mathematical problems are solved in minutes? Google Quantum AI has made it a reality with Willowa 105-qubit quantum chip designed to change the way we understand computing. What implications does this advance have for technology and society? Are we at the beginning of a new era?

Until now, quantum computing had a basic problem: more power also implied more errors. Google has not only faced the problem of quantum errors, but has used it as a springboard to demonstrate how more qubits (the basic unit of quantum information) can mean fewer errors. This achievement is not just a technical breakthrough, but a historic event that promises revolutionary applications.

Quantum mechanics at the service of the future

Quantum computing, unlike classical computing, uses qubits that can represent multiple states simultaneously. This allows you to perform calculations exponentially faster. However, protecting these qubits of errors generated by external interactions It has been the biggest challenge in the sector.

With Willow, Google claims to have overcome this obstacle. Each added qubit not only increases the computational power, but also reduces the error rate. This represents a breakthrough in the search for practical quantum computers, capable of revolutionizing industries such as pharmaceuticals, materials design and artificial intelligence.

Unthinkable operations are now possible

One of Willow’s most amazing achievements is its ability to perform tasks in five minutes that would take the most advanced supercomputers 10 trillion years. ANDThis data is not only impressivebut rather redefines the limits of computational performance.

Google has verified this using Random Circuit Sampling (RCS), a benchmark test that has shown that Willow operates on a time scale that transcends even the age of the universe. This opens up a fascinating debate about the role of parallel universes in quantum computing.

Real-time bug fixes, the real milestone

In 1995, the concept of “staying below the threshold” was first proposed. of errors in quantum systems. Until now, it was an insurmountable challenge. Google has managed to demonstrate that more qubits mean fewer errors, which represents a real-time quantum correction, key for practical applications.

Error correction is essential for long and accurate calculations. Google has highlighted that without this capability, any quantum calculations would be ruined before being completed.

Beyond classic supercomputers

Advances with Willow make it clear that quantum processors are increasingly outperforming classical computers. Google highlights that the pace of progress is exponential, suggesting that current technological limits will be irrelevant in a few years.

With competitors like Frontierone of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Google is positioned as a leader in a field that is still in its initial stages, but that promises to change the global technological landscape.

Are we ready for the impact of quantum computing on our daily lives? From data security to the ethics of quantum applications, the road ahead raises as many questions as it answers. Willow marks a milestone, but it also invites us to reflect on the future of technology and our role in it.