Google has unveiled its new range of smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The devices represent a significant evolution over previous models, thanks to the integration of the new Google Tensor G4 chip, which promises to offer an enhanced user experience, especially in terms of artificial intelligence and overall performance. The new Pixel 9 lineup stands out for a refreshed design that not only enhances the aesthetics, but also improves the durability of the devices. The sculpted design and the camera bar, which have become a hallmark of the Pixel series, have been further refined. The new devices feature a matte glass back and glossy metal sides, giving them a high-quality feel to the touch. These smartphones are claimed to be twice as durable as their predecessors.

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, which is 35% brighter than the Pixel 8, earning the accolade of best-in-class display. The camera is another highlight, with the ultrawide lens going from 12MP on the Pixel 8 to 48MP on the Pixel 9, delivering higher-quality shots. The front-facing camera has also been improved with autofocus, for sharper selfies, even in low-light conditions. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL offer Super AMOLED displays and a new 42MP front-facing camera, delivering excellent performance in terms of brightness and definition. Both models share identical specifications and features, with the main differences being display size and some battery and power features.

Artificial intelligence is a core element of the new Pixel 9 line. Thanks to the Tensor G4 chip, developed in collaboration with Google DeepMind, these devices are optimized to run the most advanced AI models, like Gemini Nano even by voice, which allows the phone to understand text, images and audio more efficiently. The entire Pixel 9 range has been equipped with more RAM: 12 GB for the Pixel 9 and 16 GB for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, for a smoother and more responsive user experience.

The innovations don’t stop there. The new Pixel 9 includes innovative features like Gemini Live, which enables more natural interactions with the AI ​​Assistant, and Pixel Studio, an AI platform for creativity right from the phone. Additionally, the Screenshot app, exclusive to Pixel 9, makes it easy to organize and remember information captured through screenshots. Pixel Weather has also received improvements, which now offers personalized forecasts powered by AI, while the camera gets new editing features and enhancements for photos and videos, including Video Boost and Add Me, so you can never leave anyone out of your group shot.

The launch strategy for the new devices in Italy includes collaborations with important commercial partners such as Unieuro, Vodafone, Amazon and, for the first time, MediaWorld. This distribution network will allow Google Pixel products to be brought to a wider audience, both in physical stores and online. The new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are already available for pre-sale, with prices starting at €899 for the base model, while the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will complete the ecosystem, with availability from September 10 and 26 respectively.