Along with the new Pixel 9 series, Google had the opportunity to present the new Pixel Watch 3 and the new Pixel Buds Pro 2.
The event Made by Google This evening was the occasion for the company to officially present the new smartwatch Pixel Watch 3 and the earphones Pixel Buds Pro 2which promise several interesting innovations compared to their previous generations: let’s discover the technical specifications of both together.
Google Pixel Watch 3: New Format and Much More
The third generation of the smartwatch according to Google sees the arrival of a new format which will accompany the 41mm standard: in this case we are talking about 45mmwhich thus allow you to have more information available to consult at any time. The bezels have been reduced by 16% compared to the previous generation, relegating the new one to the role of absolute protagonist Actual display of the AMOLED type, which guarantees the double the brightness compared to the Pixel Watch 2, with a maximum peak of 2000 nits.
The brightness then adapts to each type of environment, reducing to 1 nit in the case of the darkest and darkest environments, allowing you to view notifications without disturbing those around you. The refresh rate also includes a dynamic mode, ranging between 1 Hz and 60 Hzcombining high performance with energy savings.
It is effectively a smartwatch fitness-oriented: it is in fact possible to plan and advance the training routine, setting the desired heart rate, time and distance at your discretion. The presence of the functionality of Morning Recap promoted by Fitbitwhich allows you to have a general overview of your vital and training parameters in the morning, reporting any values that are discordant with your personal range.
Very good autonomy, thanks to the battery that guarantees up to 24 hours with screen onwhich extend to 36 hours in case you use the Energy saving modeThe 41mm model will be available in the colors Matte black, Shiny silver And Champagne gold. On the contrary, the model with a 45 mm case can be purchased in the colours Matte Black, Shiny silver And Matte grey.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Clear Calling, Silent Seal 2.0, and More
The beating heart of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is certainly represented by the Tensor A1 processorwhich uses artificial intelligence to ensure advanced audio processing, perfectly adapting to the surrounding environment. One of the most interesting features is represented by the technology Silent Seal 2.0which is able to cancel out double the noise compared to the previous generation of earphones, managing to eliminate even the highest frequencies. The sound quality in this case is guaranteed by the 11mm driverwhich deliver powerful bass and smoother treble than before.
The earphones are also excellent for making calls, thanks above all to the functionality Clear Callwhich enhances the voice of the interlocutor by minimizing any surrounding noise, regardless of the type of earphones he is using. Great focus has also been placed on security, with the implementation of the new network Find my devicewhich allows you to identify the exact position of the earphones at any time, thus being able to find them quickly.
The battery life in this case is equal to 12 hours of listening if the noise cancellation is deactivated, which reaches 48 hours total playback thanks to the help of the charging case. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in the colors respectively Clay grey, Grey green, Matcha Green And Peony rose.
Italian prices and release date
Pixel Watch 3 will be available starting next September 10thin the following configurations:
- 41mm case, Wi-Fi version: €399
- 41mm case, LTE version: €499
- 45mm case, Wi-Fi version: €499
- 45mm case, LTE version: €549
As for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the sale will start next September 26thwith a starting price set at 249€.
If you are interested in the new Pixel 9, we refer you to the smartphone announcement news.
All products will be tested by our editorial team, so stay tuned for our reviews coming in the coming weeks.
Don’t miss the best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
#Google #presents #Pixel #Watch #Pixel #Buds #Pro #technical #specifications #smartwatch #earphones
Leave a Reply