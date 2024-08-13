The event Made by Google This evening was the occasion for the company to officially present the new smartwatch Pixel Watch 3 and the earphones Pixel Buds Pro 2 which promise several interesting innovations compared to their previous generations: let’s discover the technical specifications of both together.

Google Pixel Watch 3: New Format and Much More

The third generation of the smartwatch according to Google sees the arrival of a new format which will accompany the 41mm standard: in this case we are talking about 45mmwhich thus allow you to have more information available to consult at any time. The bezels have been reduced by 16% compared to the previous generation, relegating the new one to the role of absolute protagonist Actual display of the AMOLED type, which guarantees the double the brightness compared to the Pixel Watch 2, with a maximum peak of 2000 nits.

The brightness then adapts to each type of environment, reducing to 1 nit in the case of the darkest and darkest environments, allowing you to view notifications without disturbing those around you. The refresh rate also includes a dynamic mode, ranging between 1 Hz and 60 Hzcombining high performance with energy savings.

Google Pixel Watch 3

It is effectively a smartwatch fitness-oriented: it is in fact possible to plan and advance the training routine, setting the desired heart rate, time and distance at your discretion. The presence of the functionality of Morning Recap promoted by Fitbitwhich allows you to have a general overview of your vital and training parameters in the morning, reporting any values ​​that are discordant with your personal range.

Very good autonomy, thanks to the battery that guarantees up to 24 hours with screen onwhich extend to 36 hours in case you use the Energy saving modeThe 41mm model will be available in the colors Matte black, Shiny silver And Champagne gold. On the contrary, the model with a 45 mm case can be purchased in the colours Matte Black, Shiny silver And Matte grey.