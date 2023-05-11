“May the fold be with you” (that the fold accompanies you, in Spanish). With this phrase, Google published on May 4, the day of Star Wars, a short video in which he showed images of his first folding mobile. The Mountain View company presented the Pixel Fold this Wednesday afternoon at Google I/O, its developer conference. In this annual event, the news that will soon arrive at Bard, the intelligent chat with which Google intends to deal with ChatGPT, and other applications such as Gmail, Google Photos or Google Maps, have also been presented.

The smartphones Foldables will be the fastest growing segment of the premium mobile market this decade, according to consulting firm Strategy Analytics. Google does not want to be left behind and has presented its first folding. At first glance, the Pixel Fold is reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The terminal has a book-type format and incorporates the powerful Tensor G2 processor. “It’s a powerful smartphone when it’s convenient and an immersive tablet when you need it,” said a Google employee during the presentation.

One of the biggest drawbacks for these phones to become mass devices is what they cost. The price of the Pixel Fold, which will be available first in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and Japan, starts at $1,799 – about 1,640 euros.

The Pixel Fold is Google’s first foldable phone.

Google’s bet to face ChatGPT

Google’s bet to face ChatGPT is Bard, its own intelligent chatbot. When this tool was presented in February 2023, the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, explained in a statement that it could be used “to explain to a 9-year-old child the latest discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope or to learn about the best scorers on the current football scene and then create training routines that help you improve your skills”.

Jack Krawczyk, Google’s product manager, cited some of the most creative uses that some users have given to Bard last week in a roundtable with journalists from around the world: “From movie directors asking for space fillers in their scripts to parents who want to make plans with their children”.

At the event held this afternoon, Google announced that Bard will be available in dark mode and will be able to export generated text to Gmail and Google Docs and include images in responses. In addition, it will have Google Lens integrated, so that users can upload photos and ask the chat questions about them.

Google Bard is based on PaLM2, the “next-generation language model” that will be present in more than 20 technology products and that, in theory, has experienced significant improvements in its ability to reason, mathematics and programming. After a trial period in the United States, the tool will be available in English in 180 countries, in addition to Korean and Japanese. The technology company plans to launch it soon in another 40 languages. Google’s goal is for Bard to be integrated into applications like Docs, Drive, or Gmail.

What’s new in Gmail, Google Photos and Maps

Pichai has stated that “artificial intelligence is having a very busy year”. “We are at an exciting inflection point. We have an opportunity to make AI even more useful for people, businesses and communities – for everyone.”

He then gave an example of how Google intends to take Gmail to the next level. In 2017, the company launched smart responses, “short answers” that were generated automatically. Now Pichai has presented “a much more powerful generative model.” “Imagine you get an email that your flight has been canceled and you want a full refund,” she said. Gmail will have a new button that will allow the user to give instructions and will automatically generate a much more elaborate message. In this case, you would request a full refund and be able to “conveniently extract the flight details from the previous email.”

Last year the company introduced the immersive view in Google Maps. This feature uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to merge billions of images together and “create a high-fidelity digital model of the world so that one can experience places before visiting them.” “Imagine if you could see your entire route in advance to get even more help to get where you want to go,” they say from the company, which hopes to launch this feature in 15 cities by the end of the year.

If a few years ago the technology company surprised with Google Eraser —a Google Photos tool that allows you to delete objects from a photo as if by magic—, this Wednesday it presented Magic Editor. It is a tool for “doing complex edits without professional level editing skills”. For example, changing the position or size of the person in the image, making the sky brighter or less cloudy, and even removing a bag strap.

Images generated by artificial intelligence can be used to misinform. “If you look at a synthetic image, it’s amazing how real it looks,” said a company employee. The tech giant has introduced a new tool to give context about the results that a user finds in the search engine. With the “about this image” tag, you will provide information about when an image was first indexed by Google, where it first appeared online, and where similar images have been posted.

Google’s most affordable mobile

Google has also taken advantage of the event to present its most affordable mobile: the Pixel 7a, whose price starts at 509 euros. The Mountain View company has brought to its most affordable range some of the features that until now only its high-end mobiles had: from facial unlocking to 8GB of RAM through wireless charging and a screen with a refresh rate that reaches 90 Hz. The refresh rate is the number of times the screen refreshes per second. The higher it is, the smoother the scrolling between screens and the animations. Although it also consumes more battery. The main high-end mobile phones of the competition incorporate refresh rates that reach 120 Hz.

In the photographic section, Google has also made some improvements. The main camera of the phone has a sensor that is 72% larger than that of the Pixel 6a, something that theoretically allows 44% more light to enter. The terminal also has a new 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a night vision mode that, according to the technology, is twice as fast as that of the Pixel 6a. Google’s most affordable range also debuts a long exposure mode designed to add texture and energy to things in motion, like a waterfall. Like its bigger brothers — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — the Pixel 7a incorporates the Tensor G2 processor and the Titan M2 security chip.

