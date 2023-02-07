Google is intensifying its efforts in the field of artificial intelligence with the launch of “Bard”, a new service aimed at competing with Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

He chatbot It is designed to help people understand complex topics in a simple and accessible way, as well as perform tasks like providing tips for planning a party or offering lunch ideas based on the foods available in a refrigerator.

According to a blog post by the CEO of Google, sundar pichai, Bard will initially be available to a select group of “trusted testers” before being released to the general public later this year.

Although it is not yet clear if Bard will be able to write prose like the famous playwright William Shakespearewhich inspired its name, Pichai says the service has the potential to be “an outlet for creativity and a jumping-off point for curiosity.”

Bard’s Google announcement comes just weeks after Microsoft will reveal its plan to invest billions of dollars in OpenAIthe San Francisco-based maker of ChatGPT and other AI tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

This has increased pressure on Google to demonstrate its own abilities in the field of AI, which many experts believe will be just as transformative as the advent of personal computers, the Internet and smartphones.

To counter the success of ChatGPTa team of Google engineers working on AI technology have been instructed to prioritize their efforts in developing a response.

One of the most visible products of Pichai’s emphasis on AI in recent years is the “Language Model for Dialog Applications” or LaMDA, which will be used to drive Bard.

In addition, Google plans to incorporate LaMDA and other AI advances in its search engine to provide more useful answers to its billions of users.

Google’s investment in and partnership with Anthropic, an AI start-up led by former OpenAI leaders, is another indication of its commitment to the field.

Anthropic has developed its own AI chatbot called Claude and has a mission focused on AI security.