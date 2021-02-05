Although at the moment it is only a possibility, Google would be studying adding measures to avoid tracking between apps on Android. A movement that is not surprising, since it is in line with the changes that, in this sense, Apple is introducing in iOS. There is no doubt that privacy concerns have grown exponentially in recent years in the population, and that technology companies must adapt to this new context.

According Bloomberg reports today, Google is trying to balancing the increasing demands of privacy-conscious consumers with financial needs developers and advertisers, so for the moment the project would be in the exploration phase, and it would not yet be clear how to reconcile both points in the future of Android. And it certainly follows from this that Google is closely watching the evolution of Apple’s new policies and their impact on developers, services, and advertisers.

Based on this, and although we will still have to wait to see how these plans materialize (if this happens, which is not yet certain), it is most likely that the implementation of new privacy policies on Android be more conciliatory with all parties, avoiding clashes like the one that Apple and Facebook have starred in, and that has left the image of the social network somewhat battered, with many criticisms of its response to the policies.

However, and given the positive reactions to Apple’s policies in this regard, opting for a position that is too intermediate for Android could put Google in a somewhat uncomfortable situation, in which developers and advertisers could feel more comfortable but, on the contrary, it might not be as well received by users. This undoubtedly explains why Google takes a long time in defining how to carry a new model that is more protective of the privacy of Android users. It is more than imaginable that meetings will take place (if they have not already started) with all the parties, to find the complicated balance that is reasonably satisfactory for all.

Be that as it may, simply knowing that Google is studying how to bring a more privacy-friendly model to Android it’s great news, and one more sign that the age of innocence in this regard is over. Users are increasingly aware that the exposure of their data, whether public or accessible to certain groups, is something that should remain under their own control. That technology companies like Google accept it and row in that direction is something to celebrate.