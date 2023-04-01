The technology of the artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we work online. And now, Google has gone a step further in that regard with the launch of its new feature for its Workspace office suite services: the ability to use its generative AI model in gmail and documents.

This feature, which is already in public testing, is available to a limited number of users in the United States, who can preview it and cancel at any time. To access it, users must register at this link.

The generative AI in Gmail will take care of creating drafts for all kinds of messages, from a simple birthday greeting to a cover letter for a job.

Furthermore, this assistant is able to review the content written by the user and improve it, summarize it or even change the tone of the message.

In Docs, this new tool also allows you to reformat text to make it more detailed or more concise.

In addition, the model offers different styles of writing, such as blog posts or song lyrics. All it takes is clicking the “help me write” button to tell Gmail or Docs what we want them to write and in what style.

From there, we will be able to vote on the generated text, see another option of the same request or “refine” the result to later insert it into our document. This AI tool will be expanded to other countries and users over time.

If you’re interested in learning more about this feature, you can keep up with the latest news on the website specifically built for Google Workspace AI solutions.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most innovative and promising technologies of our age, and its presence in our daily lives is becoming increasingly evident.

In the case of Google, the company has been working for years on developing AI tools to improve its products and services, and now it has released a generative AI feature for its office suite, Workspace.

With this new feature, Gmail and Docs users will be able to experience an unprecedented level of automation, as AI will take care of writing entire texts, from emails to longer, more detailed documents.

The tool also offers the ability to review and improve existing content, which can be of great help to those looking to improve their writing or simply save time.

In addition, the AI ​​model offers different writing styles to suit different types of texts, such as blog posts, song lyrics, or cover letters.

This means that users can choose the style that best suits their project and let the AI ​​do the rest.

The generative AI feature also includes a feedback feature, which allows users to vote on the generated text or refine it for an even better result.

This means that users can customize the feature to suit their specific needs and get the desired result.