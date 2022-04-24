In the Google Play Store There are countless applications, and among them, those that allow us to record the conversations that we have on mobiles based on Android. But their use involves some problems and that is why this store will stop supporting them on May 11.

That is why said notice is made once and for all and the policies are updated by Google to deal with this type of tools that have caused controversy.

This type of software is very practical, but for some it means a clear invasion of privacy. All because anyone can take advantage of a call recording for other purposes, such as blackmail.

However, there are also other uses, such as evidence before a trial that will determine its validity or not. Voice recordings are a ‘two-edged sword’. They can be used for the worst purposes or to prevent great injustice.

Google will soon stop allowing you to have apps that record calls. | Source: Google

Some believe that the use of a voice recording application must be a consensual agreement between two or more people. It’s why Google changes your attitude towards software that includes this type of function and that can be purchased in the Google Play Store.

What the company will do is that tools that ask the accessibility API (Application Programming Interface) for permission to record will not be able to update.

They will only be able to do so until they stop requesting permission for that feature. It should be noted that this has to do with the applications that are downloaded from this store.

This change in the Google Play Store does not apply to preloaded software

But there are mobile phones that already have this type of function integrated into their system, which will not be affected. This information comes from a developer conference where the changes to the Android store policies were discussed.

As of May you will no longer be able to record calls with third-party software on Android | Source: Google

Of course, this applies to applications that are installed directly from the Google Play Storebut not those that the user downloads separately.

That is out of the control of the company, which is not responsible for using software in this way. What remains up in the air is how the developers will deal with these changes.