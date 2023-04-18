Google withdraws from Google Play Store about 60 applications because they contained a library of malicious software known as “Goldoson”.

This group of software is capable of collecting data from infected devices, including the list of installed applications and location history.

The company removed most of these apps, though some are still available after the developers offered an update that removed the threat.

Once these apps are installed on an Android phone, they communicate with a remote server domain to install specific settings and settings that allow them to collect information from the devices.

The most common actions they perform include loading malicious ads, collecting data, and periodically sending them to the remote server.

According to McAfee, a software company specializing in computer security, the data collected allows the identification of individuals.

10% of the apps that were removed had the appropriate permission to collect sensitive data, such as location data.

Google Play requires this permission to access such data. The rest of the apps had difficulties on devices running Android 11 or higher.

This is an important reminder that we need to be careful when downloading apps from digital stores like the Google Play Store.

It is always better to check user reviews and app information before downloading it. In addition, it is essential to have good antivirus protection on our mobile devices to avoid this type of cyber threat.

The threat of malicious software is a reality in the digital age. Malicious app developers use various techniques to gain access to user data, such as creating fake apps or embedding malicious code in legitimate apps.

Often these programs are disguised as harmless applications such as games, productivity tools, or social networking applications.

It is important to note that the Google Play Store, as well as other digital stores, have security measures in place to protect users from malicious apps.

Google Play, for example, has a multi-stage review process to detect apps that violate its policies. However, sometimes these processes are not enough to detect cyber threats, as seen in the case of “Goldoson”.

To protect themselves from cyber threats when downloading apps from digital stores, users should take additional security measures such as reviewing user reviews and app information before downloading.

It is also important to check the permissions that are requested when downloading the app, especially for sensitive data like location.

In addition, it is advisable to have good antivirus software on our mobile devices. These programs offer additional protection against malware and other cyber threats.

It is also recommended to always keep the operating system of the device and the installed applications updated to avoid security vulnerabilities.