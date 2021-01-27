After more than a year of waiting, Google will finally make the dream of many come true with Google Play Points, its new initiative with which millions of users throughout the world will be able to start earn money just playing games, watching movies, and using your favorite apps from the phone. And it is that although it seems unreal or some kind of trap, it is a completely legitimate and real proposal.

As they explain in its official statement, «with more than two billion people from 190 countries use Google Play […] As a sign of gratitude, we have created a new rewards program called Google Play Points that allows you to earn points and rewards depending on how you use Google Play«.

According to them, Google Play Points collaborates with the developers of some of the games and applications, so we can cash these points for items and special discounts for lifelong games such as Candy Crush Saga, other more current such as Marvel Battle of Superheroes, and even directly as rewards as credit in your Google Play account, thus being able to redeem it in thousands of games, movies, applications and any content within the digital store.

To get these points we will only have to use our favorite applicationsplus articles on games and subscriptions, and much more. Although we can also get Play Points only downloading some free games and apps featured by the app; in addition, some special weekly events with which to enjoy temporary increases. Finally, thus closing the circle around your store, Google Play Point also will return a part of the investment of our purchases in the Play Store as points.

So, we can go climbing through four levels that will go from Bronze to Platinum, depending on the number of points we get, thus unlocking more benefits and even additional prizes in the higher ranks.

Google Play Points will be available from this week, available with a small introductory offer with which, just by signing up, you can get triple Play Points on everything you buy during the first week.