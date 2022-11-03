It’s been nearly a year since Google announced Play Games for PC. While there are many ways to run mobile games on Windows, an official channel remains the best option. Over the course of 2022, we have seen the expansion of the beta program around the world, with the addition of new countries and the ability to sign up open to any player.

Google Play Games for PC is now available in open beta in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Previously, this program was only available in five regions: South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, and Thailand.

In August, Google lowered the entry barrier for anyone wishing to participate in the program. At launch, Play Games for PC required some surprisingly powerful specs, including 8GB of RAM, 20GB of SSD storage, an 8-core CPU, and a “gaming-class” GPU. Fortunately, new players won’t have to put up with these strict conditions, as the minimum specs have been reduced. Integrated GPUs paired with 4-core CPUs are supported by Play Games and only 10GB of free storage is required.

Of course, the list of supported games continues to be meager compared to the countless millions of titles on Android. Google claims that Play Games supports more than 85 PC titles globally, including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return. Game progress syncs across devices, so if you’re already playing a supported application on your phone, you can resume it on Windows.

Source: Androidpolice.