After more than a year of waiting, Google Play Games for PC has finally landed in Italy too. For the uninitiated, it is an application, still in beta stage, which allows you to play a selection of over 100 Android titles on Windows PCs.
Thanks to the Google Play Games application it is therefore possible to play using the mouse and keyboard, benefit from higher performance (based on the specifications of your PC) and enjoy a screen that is certainly larger than that of a smartphone or tablet.
This is not the only advantage, since the application guarantees the seamless sync between devices and the integration of Google Play Points, the loyalty program of the platform. If you are interested, you can download the application completely free at this address.
Currently available games include Dragon Ball Legends, Asphalt 9: Legends, Just Dance Now, Final Fantasy BE: WOTV, Arknights, Lineage 2M, Jetpack Joyride and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, to name a few, with Google stating That the list is constantly expanding.
Below we have listed the minimum and recommended requirements to use use Google Play Games for PC.
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 10 (v2004)
- Storage Space: SSD with at least 10GB available
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or equivalent
- Processor: 4 physical CPU cores
Recommended for best performance
- Operating System: Windows 10 (v2004)
- Storage Space: SSD with at least 10GB available
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Gaming GPU (see list below)
- Processor: 8 logical cores
Other requirements
- Windows administrator account
- Hardware virtualization must be turned on
Recommended GPUs
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900 or 10 series
- NVIDIA Volta series
- NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20 or 30 series
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970 or 7990
- AMD Radeon HD 8970 or 8990
- AMD Radeon R9 200 Series
- AMD Radeon R7/R9 300 series
- AMD Radeon RX 400 series
- AMD Radeon RX 570, 580 or 890
- AMD Radeon RX Vega Series
- AMD Radeon Series VII
- AMD Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series
