After more than a year of waiting, Google Play Games for PC has finally landed in Italy too. For the uninitiated, it is an application, still in beta stage, which allows you to play a selection of over 100 Android titles on Windows PCs.

Thanks to the Google Play Games application it is therefore possible to play using the mouse and keyboard, benefit from higher performance (based on the specifications of your PC) and enjoy a screen that is certainly larger than that of a smartphone or tablet.

This is not the only advantage, since the application guarantees the seamless sync between devices and the integration of Google Play Points, the loyalty program of the platform. If you are interested, you can download the application completely free at this address.

Currently available games include Dragon Ball Legends, Asphalt 9: Legends, Just Dance Now, Final Fantasy BE: WOTV, Arknights, Lineage 2M, Jetpack Joyride and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, to name a few, with Google stating That the list is constantly expanding.

Below we have listed the minimum and recommended requirements to use use Google Play Games for PC.

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage Space: SSD with at least 10GB available

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or equivalent

Processor: 4 physical CPU cores

Recommended for best performance

Operating System: Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage Space: SSD with at least 10GB available

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Gaming GPU (see list below)

Processor: 8 logical cores

Other requirements

Windows administrator account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Recommended GPUs