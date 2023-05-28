Google finally has removed from his shop Google Play a bondage simulator developed by the Brazilians of Magnus Games, following the many criticisms received by the game for its contents, considered racist. The game was called Simulador de Escravidão.

Launched in April, it allowed players to “buy and sell black people,” torture them, and trade them for other slaves. Some legible reviews about the store were also highly controversial, with some pointing out that there weren’t enough forms of torture.

The offending game

The game caused quite a sensation on social media, even attracting the attention of several politicians. Slavery is a deeply felt topic in Brazil, considering its history,

Apparently a was also opened legal proceeding against Google Play to understand how it was possible to publish a game with similar content in the store. The Brazilian Equality Minister has asked Google to hold a meeting to moderate the platform so that content inciting hatred, intolerance and racism is no longer disseminated. Meanwhile the developers of Simulador de Escravidão will be held responsible for the content of their game.

Currently Magnus Games has not expressed an official position on the matter. The description of the game stated that the product was intended for entertainment only and that the studio condemned all forms of slavery.