That is what a well-known news outlet claims. What the company wants is to add online games to this video service. The name of this peculiar initiative is Playables, although the title may not be definitive.

Players could play games directly on the YouTube site or through its mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Information about this initiative comes from an email message sent to Google employees.

Testing around Playables is taking place internally. At the moment only one video game is available, which is Stack Bouncewhich is casual and arcade type.

Fountain: Youtube.

In Stack Bounce Players must crush horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. Perhaps the idea is that YouTube receives arcade games that do not need many resources.

It all depends on how far you want to go Google. Playables would be an idea of ​​the CEO of this video service, Neal Mohan, to look for new areas of growth. The reason for this would be the decrease in advertising spending, something that affects the platform.

YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games, signaling ambitions to move beyond video hosting into games that can easily be played and shared between users https://t.co/BxQMMtxyE8 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 24, 2023

Playables, the idea of ​​playing video games on this service, sounds similar to Netflix in that it is also adding titles to its service. The latter are playable on mobile devices.

Fountain: Youtube.

A Google spokesperson commented that ‘gaming has long been a focus on YouTube’.

To the above, he added ‘we’re always experimenting with new features, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time’. We have to wait for an official announcement.

