It looks like Google has decided to take a step back (or maybe sideways?) when it comes to one of the features of its flagship smartwatch. According to recent rumors, the long-awaited body temperature sensor, present in the first-generation Pixel Watch, may not be included in the new Pixel Watch 2.

This news comes as a cold shower for those who were anxiously awaiting the evolution of Google’s smartwatch. Body temperature measurement, although not yet fully exploited, represents a feature with enormous potential in the health and wellness sector. Its removal, therefore, could leave a bitter taste in the mouth of many potential buyers.

But why would Google make such a decision? There could be many reasons.

A rushed launch?

The first-generation Pixel Watch, launched in late 2022, marked Mountain View’s debut in the world of smartwatches. Despite initial enthusiasm, the device showed some shortcomings, especially regarding autonomy and software optimizationIt is possible that Google, wanting to accelerate the launch of the Pixel Watch 2 so as not to lose ground on the competition, had to sacrifice some features, including the temperature sensor.

Another possibility is that the company has encountered reliability issues with the temperature sensor. Measuring body temperature via a wearable device is a complex process, influenced by several external factors such as sweating and ambient temperature. It is possible that the Pixel Watch sensor did not meet the accuracy and reliability standards required by Google, leading to the decision to remove it from the next model.

A question of costs?

The possible absence of a temperature sensor in the Pixel Watch 2 raises several questions about the future of Google’s smartwatch line. On the one hand, the choice to remove such an important feature could be interpreted as a sign of uncertainty on the part of Google, which still seems to be searching for the right formula to assert itself in the sector.

On the other hand, it is possible that Google is simply reviewing its strategy, focusing on other aspects such as battery life, performance and integration with the Android ecosystem. In this sense, the absence of the temperature sensor could be a necessary sacrifice to focus on other strengths.

In the end, The possibility that the removal of the temperature sensor was motivated by cost reasons cannot be ruled out. In an increasingly competitive market, Google may have decided to sacrifice this feature to keep the Pixel Watch 2’s price in line with its competitors.

Only time will tell what the fate of the Pixel Watch 2 will be and whether Google’s choice will prove to be a winning one. What is certain is that this news has already sparked debate among enthusiasts, who are wondering what the future of Google’s smartwatches will be.