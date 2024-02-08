The advised price for the Google Pixel Watch 2 it is €399. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Google Pixel Watch 2 in various colors . The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €100. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Google Pixel Watch 2, the features

Google Pixel Watch 2 has Fitbit that monitors your heart rate, with the support of a new sensor and Google's Artificial Intelligence. It allows you to notice changes in temperature potentially linked to the environment in which you sleep, your menstrual cycle or changes in your state of well-being. There is also the ECG, fall detection to contact services and automatic SOS calls.

There battery promises 24 hours of battery life with display always on. They connect easily to Pixel smartphones and earphones.