Today it was presented Pixel Watch 2the new smartwatch created by Google and Fitbit, whose specifications have been revealed features, price and availabilityfor the first time also in Italy, which we have summarized below.

Pixel Watch 2 comes with a elegant and lightweight design. The case is lighter and made of recycled aluminum, and the glass is thinner but resistant and comfortable. It also features three new sensors that help the user monitor health and fitness, with the battery ensuring a full day of battery life with the display always active.

The smartwatch features a number of improvements over the previous model that aim to provide personalized information on health, fitness, safety and productivity. Among these we find the new multi-propagation heart rate sensor and Google AI, you can accurately monitor your health, fitness, sleep, heart rate, recovery and stress levels. Depending on the task, it automatically switches between single-propagation and multi-propagation modes. During exercise, it uses different LEDs and photodiodes to measure the heart rate signal from different positions and angles, giving the user a variety of independent estimates for this value.

Fitbit It allows us to know when our body reacts to stressful or agitated situations, to help us manage our emotions better. The cEDA sensor, heart rate variability, heart rate and skin temperature are used to recognize times when the body has an acute response. In these cases, the device on the wrist and the Fitbit app offer to record the current state of mind and suggest how to intervene, for example by taking a walk or a guided breathing exercise.

The Pixel Watch 2 also notifies the user when a workout begins and ends by recognizing 7 types of common exercises, such as running, cycling and others. It guides you with voice and haptic cues to alternate between 4 personalized heart rate zones, to help you reach your goals.

Then there is no shortage new security features. In addition to existing technologies, such as emergency SOS, the smart watch allows you to set a timer for situations in which we want our loved ones to know where we are. If the timer expires, you can confirm that you are okay or share your location or call for help. If you don’t respond, Pixel Watch 2 shares information about your situation and location with your emergency contacts.

We also find all the Google’s most useful apps, like Gmail and Calendar, which make it easier to manage your schedule, while Google Assistant makes it easy to access real-time statistics and historical data. Furthermore, through the Summary function, you can receive important information on the watch face, such as weather alerts in the morning, traffic details and much more.