Google Pixel Tablet you may not even know it, it’s a device android high-end product from Google itself. You can’t mess around with the hardware as it will be equipped with a high resolution screen and a well performing processor. As a result, the tablet will offer excellent performance for web browsing, viewing multimedia content and using productivity apps. It’s also compatible with the Pixel Pen stylus for greater precision when using the touchscreen interface. But today we are here to talk to you of the dock!

Google Pixel Tablet: thanks to Amazon we now know the price of the dock

Let’s get straight to the point: Amazon made a mistake, revealing the price of the tablet dock well in advance. $129 for the United States. However, the object will not be kept waiting too long because the exit is programmed for May 10, 2023. In short, for the moment we can only be happy with this oversight and we invite you to take a look at the product page for yourself which we report below.

However, there is a precision that we want to make on this Google Pixel Tablet dock: not all the information could prove to be certain, as it is obviously a page made public by mistake and therefore not designed for public viewing. If the price turns out to be correct, in our opinion it would be an object far too expensive for what it promisesbut perhaps we are missing something and Google will be able to tell us more in due course!